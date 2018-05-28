Officials say use common sense when out on the water

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — The holiday certainly is a great day for boaters to get out on the water. And Memorial Day weekend is how many people start their summer.

As the season kicks into high gear, Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Krahn expects to see more boats in the water.

“Holiday weekends, like Memorial Day, we’ll have a lot of people out here,” Krahn said.

He said you can also expect to see additional patrols.

“The sheriff’s office puts out two boats. We have two deputies on each boat, and then we’ll spread out throughout the county.”

Deputies will be on the lookout making sure people aren’t doing anything unsafe.

“Some of the things we see are people riding on sundecks, we see people running on the front. You’ll see kids riding on the front with their feet hanging over the water,” Krahn said.

Safety issues can also arise when out on the water … particularly when alcohol is in the mix.

“We usually recommend that you have somebody on the boat stay sober, being the designated driver. Especially with the heat,” Krahn said.

Memorial Day weekend is the first time that many people are out on the water. But before you pull away from the dock, make sure your boat is in safe, working condition.

“Ever person on board has to have a PFD (personal flotation device) that fits and is in good workable condition,” Krahn said.

Krahn encourages people who are boating to be alert, use common sense and avoid actions that will put themselves, their passengers and other boaters at risk.