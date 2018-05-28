Veteran’s daughter meets family for first time

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A group of people gathered in Sun Prairie for a touching family reunion. We’re not talking about the cookout you have once a year, but one that dates back to WWII.

The story dates back to Dec. 7, 1941. The date forever known as the attack on Pearl Harbor.

One family who has a long tradition of serving the military is now growing and their history becoming even more unique.

"I started hunting probably in the 80’s," said Karen Johnson.

Karen Johnson never knew her birth parents. She’s spent decades at her home in Minnesota, searching for her family.

"I was not able to find anybody until the DNA testing came out," said Johnson.

A photo and lots of hunting online, thanks to Ancestry.com led to a discovery she never expected. A picture that matched on of Cpl. Robert Buss.

"This is the picture that started it that was at my mother’s house," said Johnson. "They had almost the exact same picture so we knew right away there was a

connection."

Johnson learned Cpl. Buss was her father. His family in Illinois told her he was killed at Pearl Harbor and awarded a Purple Heart.

"It’s overwhelming to realize you had a father that died, he was one of the first ones that died at Pearl Harbor," said Johnson.

This Memorial Day weekend she felt a connection, Johnson met her dad’s side of the family for the first time in Sun Prairie. They had the chance to catch up on 77 years of family history.

"Pretty awesome to know that we have a part of Uncle Bob with us because he did die young he was when he died," said Cathy Martin.

Cpl. Buss is Martin’s great-uncle. She says she felt a connection right away when she met the cousin she never knew she had.

" I was just like oh we’re family she’s one of us," said Martin.

"We sat there for almost 2 hours talking back and forth," said Johnson.

While they may live two states apart, this won’t be the last family reunion.

"This will be continued definitely," said Martin.

A life-long search finally over.

"To meet all these people all of a sudden, my family has just erupted," said Johnson.

Johnson’s biological mother is buried in Madison. She just met her mother’s side of the family last year. After spending Sunday and part of Monday with her newfound family, she planned on visiting her mother’s grave before sharing all this rich history with her daughters back home in Minnesota.