Former alder announces run for Madison mayor

MADISON (WKOW) — Former Madison Alder Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Tuesday that she is running to become the next mayor of the city of Madison.

"I’m running for mayor because I believe everyone in Madison deserves the opportunity to thrive," Rhodes-Conway was quoted as saying in a news release. "Everyone should have a good job, a safe and affordable home and access to the things they need. My years on the city council and my job working with cities across the country give me the experience to make Madison number one for everyone."

The mayoral election is April 2, 2019. Current Mayor Paul Soglin is running in a crowded field for governor, with a primary Aug. 14, 2018.

Rhodes-Conway served on the city council for six years representing the area roughly from East High School to the Madison Mallards’ ballpark. She has more than a decade of experience working with cities around the country on housing, equity, climate, and more through the Mayors Innovation Project based at UW-Madison, according to the news release.

Her website is www.satyaformadison.com.