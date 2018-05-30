100 deadliest days on the roads are underway

MADISON (WKOW) — The period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days on the road, according to AAA. The travel agency says young drivers are especially at risk because they don’t have the same experience.

AAA officials stress the following to keep you, your teens and others safe on the roads this summer:

Wisconsin law enforcement officials acknowledge the importance of these precautions in an interview with our sister station, WAOW. "A lot of times their lack of experience, young people’s lack of experience, leads them into problems that are more recognizable than with experienced drivers," said Dale Ruechel with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

AAA reports, there is about a 15% increase in deadly crashes during the summer. On average, it’s about 10 people a day dying on the roads across the country in the summer. AAA’s study says one in ten of the speed-related driving deaths and nighttime driving deaths involved teens.