Mayors collaborate on Puerto Rico recovery

MADISON (WKOW) — It’s been eight months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, but communities on the island have yet to fully recover.

This week, the city of Madison is welcoming Mayor Bernardo Marques Garcia. They’re collaborating on ideas to protect communities from future disasters. Garcia’s city, Toa Baja, was one of the hardest hit. While power has been restored there, about 6,500 homes are still covered in blue tarps.

"We are in a phase of continuing the recovery where our families can be under secure roof, and to be prepared for what now is coming in some few days, the new season of hurricanes," Garcia said through a translator, at a news conference.

Mayor Garcia and Mayor Paul Soglin toured the city Tuesday, looking at ways Madison has worked with neighborhoods to build resources, like a community garden at Brittingham Park and a food cart lunch spot on Library Mall.

Soglin had multiple discussions with Garcia’s group about solar power as a solution to widespread outages that are still impacting some communities in Puerto Rico.

"That is so important because in the remote areas of the island and so many critical areas of the city, there is a need when the hurricane strikes, when the power system goes down, to have electric power," Soglin said. "This is a way of doing it that’s obviously environmentally responsible and which is going to be available in the worst of circumstances."

Puerto Rico is working to become more sustainable, planning solar developments to be ready for future outages. Soglin says he can learn from how communities there form local organizations and businesses.

One of the biggest challenges that still remains is getting supplies to people in need if another disaster were to hit the island territory. UW research scientist Shane Hubbard has been working for nearly a decade to improve storm prep in Puerto Rico. He was there before and after the storm came through. Clean water was a major problem.

"So few places had electricity, so it would be hard for there to be a lot of water treatment with very little electrical capability," he said.

Hubbard, who works for UW-Madison’s Space Science and Engineering Center, says Puerto Rico needs to find ways to be better equipped with resources ahead of a storm. If families were stocked with basic needs for a week in case of emergency and if the local government had more supplies on hand, it would help in future disasters.

The partnership with Madison is another good step, he says.

"The more people that go there, the more people that can be engaged, I think the more people that can make a difference there," said Hubbard.

Mayor Garcia was only in office a year when Toa Baja was hit with the disaster. He says he’s grateful to have the help from a long-term mayor like Soglin.

"In Puerto Rico, as also here in Madison, difficult situations will be difficult situations," he said. "What can change those situations is the way in which we will go about them."

Soglin says he plans to stay in contact with Garcia to continue the partnership.