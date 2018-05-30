Parent Petitions to Close School During Heat

MADISON (WKOW) — Today was the 4th day in a row the Madison area reached near or above 90, but because of the long weekend, it was the first day that school was back in session.

There were concerns that classrooms would be too hot in the Madison Metropolitan School District and some parents, staff, and concerned citizens were hoping school would be canceled.

Katy France has two kids within the Madison School District and she started a Change.org petition to cancel classes for Tuesday, May 29 due to heat danger.

MMSD saw her petition but they didn’t cancel school.

Rachel Strauch-Nelson, the Media and Government Relations Director of MMSD, said they were aware of the petition but because the National Weather Service hasn’t issued an excessive heat watch or warning, the schools should stay open.

France kept her kids home anyway.

"My son is on the second floor of an old building and he’s told me before how hot and disgusting the classrooms gets," said France. "I didn’t think today would be any better and with the majority of the school year over I thought it would be okay for my kids to stay home."

France also argued that the school district hasn’t used any snow days this year, and those are built into the schedule.

"We send our kids to these schools and the conditions may be a little inhumane today or bordering on cruel. The fact is the schools don’t have air conditioning and almost all other public places do, including most other jails and prisons from what I understand."

The school tried to set up extra fans and make water available to alleviate some of the discomfort.

School will continue as usual on Wednesday and temperatures are expected to go down.