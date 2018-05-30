Replacement bungle leaves dozens of Sun Prairie apartment residents with no AC

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) – The bungling of the replacement of a main air-conditioning unit at a Sun Prairie apartment complex with over over one hundred-fifty tenants leaves them sweltering during the recent heat wave.

Tenant Kari Ellis at the Hamilton Place Apartment Homes at Park Circle and Main Street showed a 27 News crew Tuesday the thermostat in her unit, as it registered 89 degrees.

"It’s just unbearable," Ellis says. "It makes you exhausted."

Ellis says she feels for her more vulnerable neighbors.

"How many of those people are elderly, or young children, or have heart problems?" She asks, noting the heat inside her apartment was so oppressive over the past few days, she and her 14-year old son stayed with friends. "I just feel bad for them, the ones who have to deal with this, that have nowhere to go."

"I know this could have been prevented," Ellis says.

Ellis and other tenants say their monthly rent payment includes a portion for utilities, and say the building’s owner advertises central air conditioning as one of its features.

Many of the more than two dozen buildings in the complex are being renovated. The complex owner is Middleton-based Mirus Partners. Chief Executive Officer Kristi Morgan says contractors had intended to install a new chilling unit Thursday.

"It was hung up in customs in Chicago," Morgan tells 27 News of the delay in the scheduled replacement of the previous, main air conditioning unit.

Morgan says contractors are working to put in a temporary, chilling unit as soon as possible. Hours prior to Morgan’s statement to 27 News on the time line, notices were posted on building doors informing tenants restoration of air conditioning in their units could be "2-to-3 weeks" away.

Ellis and other tenants are relying on fans to try to lower interior temperatures even slightly.

Morgan has yet to comment on whether tenant monthly charges for utilities will be pro-rated to account for the days when air conditioning was unavailable.