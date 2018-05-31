Army looking to Wisconsin for recruits

BROOKFIELD (WKOW) — The U.S. Army is expanding and it’s looking to Wisconsin to help fill out its ranks.

Major General Jeffrey Snow is the commanding general for the Army’s recruiting command.

He stopped at a recruiting station in Brookfield Wednesday.

The Army and Army Reserve are looking to enlist about 90,000 soldiers by the end of September.

Snow says they’ve encountered challenges in finding recruits.

"One of the challenges that’s been fairly consistent is that only 3 in 10 can meet the qualifications to serve."

Those qualifications include mental and physical fitness.

Major General Snow also stopped in Madison and Green Bay.