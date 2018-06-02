Local stars claim state titles on Day 1 of the WIAA Track and Field Meet

Several local high school athletes brought home state championships on the first day of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.

One of the stars of the first day was Edgerton’s Ashlyn Oren. She claimed two Division 2 state crowns. Oren won the long jump at 19-1.25 and the high jump at 5-8.

Ben Dunkleberger is also hoping to win multiple titles this weekend. The Lake Mills senior started the meet by winning the Division 2 triple jump for the third time in his career with a jump of 46-1.

In Division 1, the Madison La Follette women dominated the triple jump. Kiara Lee won the title at 40-0.25 with her teammate, Tyra Turner, finishing third.

Janesville Craig’s Peyton Sippy capped off her career with a win in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:42.01.

In Division 2, the Edgewood Crusaders cruised to a title in the 4×800 meter relay on the girls side. Kaitlyn Barth, Maeve O’Driscoll, Kelly Rodriguez and Caitlin Link finished the race in 9:25.40

Lodi’s Tanner Maier took home an individual crown in the 800 meters at 1:55.18.

In Division 3, Jack Soda of Princeton/Green Lake skied to a pole vault championship at 13-6.

The meet concludes on Saturday.