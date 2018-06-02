WAGS hosts fundraiser for service dog training

VERONA (WKOW) — It was a huge puppy party Saturday at Badger Prairie Park — and all for a good cause.

The Wisconsin Academy for Graduate Service Dogs held its fourth annual dog walk with service animals, their people and friends of both all having fun and walking together.

WKOW Channel 27 Meteorologist John Zeigler (and his dog Griffey!) emceed the event, which included a raffle, music by a DJ, food and lots of loving dog greetings.

Channel 27’s Hunter Saenz and his dog Ruger were also there to take in some fun. She also played with Austin, our station WAGS therapy-dog in training.

Event organizers say about $12,000 was raised to support the WAGS mission of serving people with disabilities.

According to the organization’s website, a WAGS dog may provide physical assistance, improved mobility, increased independence and loving companionship.