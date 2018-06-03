10th annual Ride the Drive draws bikers to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Many bikers and walkers made their way to Madison Sunday for the 10th annual Ride the Drive event.

Some people biked the four miles of John Nolen Drive as it closed down to traffic while others ran and used wheelchairs to complete the route.

The success of the event over the years has organizers sticking with the same formula.

"In the past we have talked about trying to make things bigger and even maybe have a band, but we want to focus on exactly what the event is, which is encouraging that healthy lifestyle and experiencing Madison parks," said Madison Parks Public Information Officer Ann Shea.

Parks officials say Ride the Drive would not have been possible without the help of more than 70 volunteers working along the route.

"We were thrilled with the turnout from volunteers. We had all the spots filled more than two weeks out from the event," Shea said.

Ride the Drive wrapped up around 3 p.m. Sunday and John Nolen Drive reopened to traffic.