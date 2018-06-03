Cambridge claims Division 3 boys title, Benton claims girls championship at state track and field

Several individuals, and the Cambridge boys team came away with state titles on Saturday on the final day of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet on the campus of UW-La Crosse.

In boys Division 3 Rudy Hommen, Riley Olsen each won individual state titles in the 100 Meter Dash and the 300 Meter Hurdles for Cambridge High School. Helping lead them to a team title overall at the state meet.

In boys Division 2, Lodi finished second overall as a team with 48 points. Five points behind the 2018 champion Rice Lake. Lodi was lead by Tanner Maier and his state title in the 800 Meter Run, and Robby Hatch’s two individual titles in the 110 Meter, and 300 Meter Hurdles.

In the girls Division 3 events,Benton Co-op claimed a team title with 40 points overall. Benton was lead by Emma Lawrence and her two individual state titles in the 100 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Meter Hurdles.

Cuba City won a state title in the 4×100 Relay. Cuba City finished in eighth place overall with 26 points in the meet.

In the girls Division 2 events, Edgewood took home a state title on Friday in the 4×800 Relay. Edgerton’s Ashlyn Oren won in the Long Jump and the High Jump.

In the girls Divison 1 events, Madison La Follette and Monona Grove finished tied for fifth with 26 points each. Ali Dorn from Monona Grove won an individual title in the 100 Meter Dash.

Janesville Craig’s Peyton Sippy won titles in the 1,600 Meter Run and the 3,200 Meter Run.

Audrey Kleiss Garcia of La Follette won individual state titles in the 100 Meter, 400 Meter and 800 Meter Wheelchair events.