Local attorneys help with fresh start after convictions

MADISON (WKOW) — Local attorneys are helping people get a fresh start and clear their criminal records.

The Urban League of Greater Madison partnered with Foley and Lardner’s law firm to help people request expungement for qualifying convictions.

Wisconsin law allows a judge to approve removal of certain offenses from someone’s record, if they were committed when the individual was younger than 25.

"A lot of times when individuals go looking for a job or looking for housing, when you do the background check, these things come up on their record and they serve as barriers," said Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of Urban League. "Today, we want to help as many people as we can remove those barriers."

More than 75 people had registered to attend the free clinic on Saturday.