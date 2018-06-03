Madtown Unity Ride encourages community involvement through biking

MADISON (WKOW) — Around 30 bikers took off Sunday morning for the first-ever Madtown Unity Ride in south Madison.

Organizers of the event hoped the ride would inspire people of color to start to bike in the Madison community.

"One of the goals for this event is to bring together community groups that you don’t typically see out on the bike trails," event organizer Christina Outlay said.

The Madtown Unity Ride was put on by local groups in the area like Black Girls Do Bike-Madison and The Urban League.

Outlay hopes that the event can allow participants to feel more involved in the biking community.

"We can show the neighborhoods that we are all out there together," she told 27 News. "We are representing on the streets as well and trying to get more people involved."

The 10-mile bike ride started at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center in south Madison and riders from all ages participated in the event.