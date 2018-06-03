Man who intervened in Milwaukee bomb squad investigation tells story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The man who grabbed a suspicious backpack during a bomb squad investigation and emptied it out before police tackled him is breaking his silence.

"Would I do it again? Yeah, without a doubt," Matthew Hughes told WISN-TV.

The incident shut down a part of downtown Milwaukee last month for hours. Someone called in the suspicious backpack that sat on top of an electrical box. Police cleared the area and the bomb squad carefully moved it out into the intersection.

Video shows a man on a bike, now identified as Matthew Hughes, as he grabs the bag, shakes out the contents, then gets tackled.

He says he woke up that morning, and saw TV coverage of the suspicious bag and decided if it’s bomb, he wanted to be a hero.

"As soon as I saw that, I’m like, I’m going to go save the day, take one for the team and jump on it or discard it in the river because it’s been going on for two to three hours," he said.

The contents of the bag turned out to be harmless. Hughes says he loves Milwaukee and he doesn’t want innocent people to get hurt, but because of his actions he could face criminal charges.