On the final day of the season, Madison Memorial senior Colt Tegtmeier ended his high school tennis career winning the Division 1 Singles state title Saturday afternoon at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison over Neel Raut from Oshkosh West.

After finishing as the state runner up last year, Tegtmeier claimed his state crown in three sets, (6-3, 1-6, 6-4) against Raut.

Tegtmeier was one of five seniors on the Spartans team this season.