K9s train in search & rescue operations in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Eight specially-trained dogs from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois were in Janesville this weekend to develop skills in search and rescue operations.

The Law Enforcement Training Specialty (LETS) hosted a training camp over the weekend to help volunteer handlers renew certifications for K9 search, rescue, trailing and tracking.

The mission of this all-volunteer group is to provide trained K9 teams to help local agencies find missing people in wilderness, water, and urban environments.

"What we’re working on here is live find, so people that get lost, wander off, typically Alzheimer’s patients or young children and these dogs are trained with a scent article– something from that person that is missing and then we send them on that track to find that person," said Melinda Clark, a K9 handler.

Right now, there are more than 300 active missing person cases in these states alone. Trained dogs often are a part of these investigations.