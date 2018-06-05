Amazon delivery man follows directions, hides package from husband

(WKOW) — A video of an Amazon delivery man hiding a woman’s package is going viral.

Vanessa O’Shea recently bought a doormat that reads "Please Hide Packages from Husband." So the delivery man did just that!

The O’Sheas found the hilarious clip captured on her security camera and shared it on social media. The video of the "loyal" delivery man has been watched millions of times.

Now O’Shea hopes to #findtheamazondeliveryguy so she can thank him.