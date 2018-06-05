DCHS launches program to help underserved communities

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Humane Society is rolling out a new program to help pet owners in an underserved part of Madison.

"Pets for Life" will provide free vet resources and supplies to pet owners in the 53713 Zip Code in Madison. Members of the organization will begin with door-to-door outreach to let the public know of the service.

"We want to help them with the wants and needs of taking care of those animals and sometimes that requires a vet exam, sometimes it requires spaying or neutering," said Abby Middleton, Pets for Life Program Coordinator. "Things that people want for their pet are what I’m here to provide."

The local Pets for Life effort is funded through a grant offered by the Humane Society of the United States.