Edgewood boys golfers leading after first day of state tournament

The Edgewood boys golfers are well positioned to repeat as state champions. The Crusaders shot +15 as a team. They have a 23-stroke lead after the opening day of the WIAA Boys State Golf Tournament.

The Crusaders were led by Rory Gierhart. He fired a 71 (-1) and is in second place. Lakeside Lutheran’s Lukas Heckmann is the leader in Division 2 at -4.

In Division 1, Middleton is the top local team after the opening round. The Cardinals are tied for third. Jacob Beckman led Middleton with a +2 round. He’s tied for seventh.

In Division 3, Abundant Life/Madison Country is in second place. They trail St. Mary’s Springs by 18 strokes. Boomer Zierath and Jack Rollins are tied for third at +6. They are tied with New Glarus standout Matt Hach.

The state tournament concludes Tuesday. Here’s a link to the current standings: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=player&&lb=&x=0.504998365561&tid=15731