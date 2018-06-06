Boys state golf concludes with back-to-back titles for Madison Edgewood

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team repeated at the Division 2 champions Tuesday afternoon at University Ridge Golf Course with a first place finish, 39 stroke lead.

The Crusaders had four players finish in the top ten overall in Division 2. Led by senior Drew Arndt and his +6 overall, second place individually.

"Our whole goal from the beginning of the year was to win state," Said Arndt. "To have us go the whole year and to finish it off in this fashion, it’s a nice way to end senior year."

Lukas Heckmann, a junior from Lakeside Lutheran (Lake Mills) took the top spot individually in Division 2. Heckmann shot a 79 on Tuesday, but finished +3 overall. Three strokes ahead of Arndt.

"I was leading going into the second day so I guess I was supposed to win, I guess that makes it a little more pressure," Said Heckmann. "Overall it was a good round, and I’m happy with it."

In Division 1, Jake Schroeckenthaler, a senior from Monona Grove was the highest individual golfer from the Madison Area. He finished +6, tied for 11th.

On the Division 1 team leaderboard, Middleton finished tied for 6th with Brookfield Central.

In Division 3, Abundant Life Madison Country Day took home the runner up honors as a team. Second place to St. Mary’s Springs.

Individually, Matt Hack from New Glarus was the top finisher from the Madison Area at +12.

