Developers work to fight tech addiction with new programs

(WKOW) — With more people becoming "addicted" to technology, developers are working to help people disconnect from their phones and other devices.

This week, Apple debuted "Screen Time" at its worldwide developers conference. It’s a new iPhone feature to help users keep track of their tech usage.

Apple isn’t the only developer taking steps to fight tech addiction. In May, Google announced new "Digital Wellbeing" tools for the next version of Android.

Facebook has also announced changes to its "News Feed," which it claims will help users spend less time on the site.

A Pew Research Center study found that nearly half of adults in the U.S. admit to sending or reading texts while driving. That number increases to 59 percent for millennials.

Doctors say tech addiction can cause poor posture, impacting the neck, spine, respiratory functions and even emotions.