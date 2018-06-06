Southern Wisconsin products selected in MLB Draft

The Major League Baseball draft ended Wednesday with some local products being selected. Former Madison West baseball player Simon Rosenblum-Larson, who now pitches for Harvard, was taken in the 19th round by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa also drafted UW-Whitewater pitcher and Jefferson native Heath Renz in the 27th round.

Janesville Craig catcher Jacob Campbell was selected in the 36th round by the Chicago Cubs. Campbell and his team just punched their third ticket to state in the last four years. He said on Wednesday, before he was drafted, that he still expects to play collegiately at Illinois.

"I’m really excited about starting on my college baseball career," said Campbell at Craig baseball practice. "It’s going to be really fun. The University of Illinois is a good program. They had a good year this year and they had several players get drafted. So, it’s an awesome opportunity, and I’m looking forward to it for sure."

Craig will face Milwaukee King in the WIAA quarterfinals on Tuesday.