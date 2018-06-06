“Sunburst” Bucky repaired, back on display

MADISON (WKOW) — A Bucky statue is back on parade after it was found face down in Lake Mendota.

The life sized "Sunburst" Bucky was found in the water at James Madison Park in the early morning hours May 10.

On Wednesday the statue was placed back in the park. The artist, Jenny Steinman Heyden says she spent 8 hours repairing and repainting Bucky. She says it was a job she was more than happy to do.

"When I heard about it, my heart sank," said Heyden. "It was a sink or swim moment, and I immediately grabbed for my paints and wanted to come here as soon as possible to fix it."

"Bucky on Parade" is a public art event. 85 life-sized Bucky Badger statues were placed throughout Madison and even as far as Sun Prairie and Fitchburg. Some of the statues will be auctioned off for charity. The auction is September 29.