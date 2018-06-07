Janesville mothers create petition asking city leaders to stop bullying with ordinance

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — May 26th, 2017 will never be forgotten by Rebecka Coughlin. She is still mourning the sudden death of her daughter Ellizabeth, who killed herself after being bullied by classmates.

"She was beautiful. She was a good kid and she always wanted to help others," said Coughlin as she remembered her young daughter.

Now, all Coughlin has are pictures and memories of time spent with the little girl who was always by her side.

"It’s tragic," she added.

Although Ellizabeth can be seen smiling in pictures and laughing in videos, her mother says she was hurting. Ellizabeth’s dad passed away recently and through the grief, she was also being bullied at school.

"There were times where it was getting physical," said Coughlin.

She still remembers the moments she found her daughter dead in her backyard.

"They (neighbors) heard be across the river when I found her and they could feel my pain just through the screams," said Coughlin.

It’s one of many reasons two Janesville mothers are asking the City of Janesville to create an ordinance to help stop bullying. Each of their high school kids has been bullied as well.

"In 7th grade, he was threatened to be shoved off the second story balcony and pushed over to the cement floor," said Katie Jones as she spoke about one of several times her son has been bullied.

"This has been an issue for years and something needs to change," added Bre Martinson, a mother, who along with Jones, created the petition for the ordinance.

The proposal, with nearly 500 signatures as of Wednesday night, would warn parents that their child is bullying someone on the first offense. If their child was caught bullying a second time, the parents would be fined by the Janesville Police Department.

"I hope the city wakes up and realizes we need this ordinance more than ever," said Coughlin.

The proposed ordinance idea came after Martinson and Jones researched similar ones. Monona and Shawano have ordinances that fine parents if their child is found bullying more than once.

Monona passed its law five years ago and Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga believes it’s been an success. No citations have been given, but officers have given parents warnings about their child bullying others.

Meanwhile, Council Vice President Richard Gruber in Janesville says city leaders will look at the proposal and discuss it.

However, in an email exchange with a concerned resident, Council President Douglas Marklein said in part, "It was a sad day in Janesville to read about one of our young citizens taking their life. It was not the first nor will it be the last."

His emailed response went on to say, "I do not see where a feel good ordinance or resolution will have the effect you hope."

27 News reached out to Marklein for comment, but he has not returned our phone call.

There will a meeting held by Marinson and Jones on Friday, June 8 at St. Paul’s Church in Janesville. The information session will begin at 6p.m. and will be held in the basement. Those who attend will also have the option of signing the petition.

All three mothers said they will be at the Janesville City Council meeting on Monday, June 11th to bring up the petition.