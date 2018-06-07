“More than an Olympian” – Nina Roth’s passion for nursing

It’s been more than three months since McFarland’s Nina Roth, along with other local curlers Becca and Matt Hamilton, competed in the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea. Roth and the Team USA women’s curling squad didn’t medal, but still had the experience of a lifetime.

"[Me and the rest of the team] worked really hard in the last four years to get to where we are and it’s just been an amazing whirlwind experience to have with them that we’ll share for the rest of our lives," said Roth.

This Olympian isn’t just passionate about curling. When she returned home, she went back to work at her day job – as a nurse.

"People are surprised all the time to find out that I have a real full-time job, and I’m an Olympian at the same time," said Roth. "They like to ask me, ‘How do you do it?’ and ‘How could you do both?’ They’re just amazed."

But making her Olympic dream come true did not come without sacrifice. It involved long, 12-hour shifts and wedging them between curling tournaments. Roth went part time at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison leading up to the Olympic trials in November, and took time off for the games.

"It’s extremely rare to find a hospital that’s so supportive of my extracurricular activity," said Roth. "And they’ve been that way since Day One."

Roth has competed every Fall to Spring since she started working at the hospital more than six years ago. The hospital not only supports, but encourages her.

"It was awesome to come home and hear about all the stories of people, you know, putting the games on their phone and cheering us on at night," said Roth. "You know, a lot of the night-shifters watched us because we aired at like 3 o’clock in the morning."

It took just two days after Roth’s return from South Korea for her to head back to work at the hospital. Though she doesn’t necessarily bring up her Olympic experience, her patients do enjoy asking her about it.

"I’m a shy, reserved person," said Roth. "So it’s a little bit, like, jarring to talk about that other side of my life. But, it’s something I definitely enjoy. I found they like hearing about my experiences. and it gives them a little break from their day."

"Knowing Nina, [being an Olympian] is part of her but [she doesn’t sit there and] brag about it," said Ann Wimann, a fellow nurse at Select Specialty Hospital. "She’s enthusiastic about it and she’ll tell you all about it. But she’s not like, ‘Oh I’m an Olympian’. She doesn’t act like she’s better than anyone else. She’s a nurse just like us."

"I’m very lucky to have found two big passions in my life – curling and nursing," said Roth. "And so it’s nice to be able to get back and focus on that other passion that I’ve kind of put to the side a little bit while focusing on curling."

Even though she’s taking some time off from the sport right now, Roth will get back to curling soon. She even got a new tattoo to inspire herself for another Olympic run.

"[The tattoo] will help push me and motivate me to push even harder to see if I can get even better at this crazy sport here so I can go again – in Beijing."