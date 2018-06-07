Sun Prairie softball returns to state

For the second straight season, the Sun Prairie Cardinals have earned a berth in the WIAA State Softball Tournament. Their trip last year ended in the first round with a 6-0 loss to Stevens Point providing the motivation for this season.

"We came up with this logo, ‘Back for more’, because we wanted to be in that position again, and we wanted our chance to prove ourselves," says senior Schyler Ek. "We were just happy to be there last year."

That is definitely not the case this season. The Cardinals enter the Division 1 tournament as the favorites with a 26-0 record.

"Last year, we were just happy to be here," says senior infielder Katie Tews. "This year, we’re going for the entire thing. This means a lot to us. We’ve been there before, and this time we know that we can win."

The Cardinals have never won a state title in softball. Their title quest will begin on Thursday at approximately 10 a.m. at Goodman Diamond against Appleton North.