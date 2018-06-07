Sun Prairie softball wins state opener

The Sun Prairie softball team had a roller coaster ride but came out victorious in the WIAA State Tournament opener. The Cardinals beat Appleton North 8-4 in the Division 1 quarterfinals.

After scoring just a single run in the first three innings, the Cardinals poured it on late. Appleton North plated four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead. That was the lone hiccup for Maddie Gardner. The Sun Prairie pitcher threw all seven innings. She allowed those four runs on five hits, along with nine strikeouts.

The Sun Prairie offense was able to rally late. The Cardinals scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out the victory. Skyler Muller highlighted the inning with a three-run triple. She finished with five RBI. Schyler Ek, Sabrina Reuter and Erin Vertz all had two hits as well.

Sun Prairie advances to the semifinals to face Menomonee Falls on Friday at 7 p.m.