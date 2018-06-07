‘The Moving Wall’ honors Vietnam veterans, travels to Wisconsin

WATERTOWN (WKOW) — A mobile Vietnam War Memorial will be making a stop in Wisconsin during an event called A Hero’s Welcome Home.

"The Moving Wall" will be the main attraction of the event. It’s a half-scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. It travels across the country, giving people the chance to see what the memorial looks like without having to travel far.

The wall has the names of 58,479 men and women who died in the Vietnam War.

It will arrive in Oconomowoc on June 20 and then be escorted to the event location in Watertown the next day.

The wall will be open for viewing at the Watertown Municipal Airport from June 21 at 12 p.m. to June 25 4 p.m. Admission is free.

