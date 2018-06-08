Badgers’ Ellenwood enters NCAA Championships as favorite

Badgers senior heptathlete Georgia Ellenwood admits it’s hard not to dwell on the fact her entire college career has led to this moment.

"That’s where the pressure comes from is that it’s my fifth year. After this competition, I’m done as a Badger. If anything, I really want to make the university and my team and coaches and everything really proud. I’m mostly doing it for myself, but that’s where I feel the pressure a little bit. But it’s good pressure."

Ellenwood enters the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon as the No. 1 seed in the heptathlon, which adds even more good pressure.

"It’s always in the back of my mind. I try to visualize winning and everything. You’ve just got to go in with a clear head and do everything you’ve been doing. I’ve already done the work. So, I just have to go out there and compete. So yeah, I’m very excited."

The seven-time All-American recently set a Big Ten conference record with a score of 6,173 points at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Her collegiate resume is already impressive, but she’d like to walk away from Wisconsin with one final farewell victory.

"I’m really in a good place right now. So, I really just have to keep the training consistent and go in with a clear head."

The heptathlon begins Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT with the 100 hurdles.