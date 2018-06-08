Capital City Sunday: Dana Wachs and Matt Rothschild

This week on Capital City Sunday: Gubernatorial Candidate state Rep. Dana Wachs (D) defends Republicans questioning his taxpayer-funded expense payments. Wachs says his expense stipends where only used for legislative work. Wachs also calls Wisconsin Broadcasters Association canceling their debate a "missed opportunity" for candidates.

Matt Rothschild, Executive Director of Wisconsin’s Democracy Campaign discusses Scott Walker’s changes in November. Also, he breaks down the upcoming Supreme Court decision if lawmakers will have to redraw the legislative maps.