Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run marks start of competition

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WKOW) — The 2018 Wisconsin Special Olympics Summer Games got underway Thursday night, but the running started early Thursday morning.

A shot from a starting gun marked the start of the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Governor Scott Walker joined law enforcement officers to kick things off outside the Waukesha County Courthouse. This is his 20th year taking part.

"Once you do it you’re hooked because you see not only the law enforcement professionals who are so dedicated but really the Special Olympics athletes and their families it’s really a joy to see that," Walker said.

At least 1,400 athletes will compete in the Special Olympics Summer Games this weekend in Stevens Point.