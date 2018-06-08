Tree trimming truck tips onto home

MENASHA (WKOW) — A tree trimming truck tipped over sending the boom through a home in Menasha.

A crew was removing two trees outside of the house when the accident occurred.

The boom went through the garage and hit the boathouse with a boat and jet ski underneath.

"We talked with, I believe he was the crane operator, and he said he saw his life flash before his eyes because he thought he was going to fly out of the windshield," said Christine Correll, a neighbor.

No one was hurt.