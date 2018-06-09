Algae levels cause concern for IRONMAN race

MADISON (WKOW)– Beaches on Mendota and Monona lakes are back open this weekend after bluegreen algae took over some beaches in the past couple of days.

Organizers of the Wisconsin half IRONMAN are keeping watch of the waters to make sure that athletes will be safe to swim in it for the event Sunday morning. As of right now, all three legs of the event will go as planned.

"So we work hand in hand with the Dane County and city of public health department to make sure that the water is safe for our athletes. And so far all test have come back just fine, so we are ready to swim," race organizer Ryan Richards said.

Even though the conditions are safe as of now, Richards says that there are other plans in place in case the water does become unsafe to swim in.

"We have contingency plans of changing the swim course and unfortunately if it came down to it to keep everyone safe, we would have to cancel the swim. That would be the ultimate decision," Richards says.

The race is scheduled to kick off at 7 a.m. Sunday morning and thousands are expected to participate in the event.