Gov. Walker “excited” for President Trump to attend FOXCONN groundbreaking

MOUNT PLEASANT (WKOW) — Governor Scott Walker says President Trump’s plans to attend the FOXCONN groundbreaking prove the project is as much a win for Wisconsin as it is for the entire country.

President Trump announced Friday he’s planning to join the governor and FOXCONN executives at the formal groundbreaking set for June 29 at the manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant.

The governor fielded questions about the announcement at a Breakfast on the Farm event at Kersten Farm in Janesville Saturday morning.

He said the FOXCONN project is the biggest economic investment project in Wisconsin’s history and that Trump’s announcement shows it has national implications as well.

"This the first time LCD panels have been made anywhere in the United States and the fact that it’s here in the state of Wisconsin … that will be providing 13,000 family-supporting jobs and up to 10,000 construction jobs … just to build it over the next few years is big anywhere in the country," he said.

Before he heads to the groundbreaking, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the president will be at a fundraising luncheon.

Philanthropist Ted Kellner will host the event, where tickets run from $2,700 per couple for a lunch reception to up to $100,000 per couple to serve as a "host," for the event, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The money raised at the luncheon will go to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.

The president last visited Wisconsin in June of 2017, when he was in Waukesha.