Poynette takes home another D3 softball State title

The Poynette Pumas won their programs fourth WIAA State Softball Championship Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 win over Tomahawk at Goodman Diamond on the campus of the University of Wisconsin.

The Pumas scored in the fourth and sixth innings in the win. Freshman Peyton Kingsland scored the game winning run on a wild throw to third base trying to catch her stealing in the fourth inning.

"Yes, this is very crazy," Kingsland said. "It’s kind of a big deal for me to be on this team as a freshman. I’m happy to be here."

Defensively, the Pumas road their pitcher to the championship. Senior Mattie Bredeson pitched a complete seven innings, allowed just one hit and struck out nine in the win.

"We are like a family. Winning this game with them means everything," Said Bredeson. "From two years ago when we lost and got run ruled at the state tournament. Coming back that really pushed us as a team to finish it off this year."

Bredeson will play softball at UW-La Crosse next season.

This state championship is the third Poynette has won in Division 3. They also took home titles in 2005, 2011 and a Division 2 title in 1998.

