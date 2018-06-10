Janesville Craig baseball has high expectations for State tournament berth

With a 22-5 record, the Janesville Craig Cougars are one of eight high school baseball teams in Division 1 still playing in the state. The Cougars are making their third trip to State in the last four seasons.

Expectations are always high with the Craig baseball program, but this team is the three-time defending Big Eight Conference champions, they have been ranked as the No. 1 team in the state throughout this season and they have four Division I college recruits on their current roster.

"We are super locked in," said senior pitcher Noah Berghammer, headed to Minnesota to play for the Gophers after this season ends. "I think we have been locked in all season long, but especially these last three weeks since the playoffs have started we have really honed in our craft."

The Cougars open their state tournament play Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. with a quarterfinal game against Milwaukee King (14-9). Craig is in search of their first state title since 2015.

"You know how baseball is, anything can happen," said senior catcher Jacob Campbell, who was drafted by the Chicago Cubs last week in the 36th round of the MLB draft.

Campbell said, "we deserve everything we have gotten. At the end of the day we are going to Appleton. We are one of the eight best teams in high school in Wisconsin. That is definitely pretty awesome."

