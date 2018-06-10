Sun Prairie wins first WIAA softball championship

The Sun Prairie softball team won its first state title on Saturday night, taking down Burlington, 7-1, in the D1 championship.

After giving up a run in the first inning, the Cardinals put up six shutout innings, led by Maddie Gardner who struck out 7 batters.

The offense put up an epic third inning, scoring 6 runs. The inning began with Sun Prairie down by a run. The Cardinals tied it up after Katie Tews drove in Schyler Ek off a RBI single. Then, Gabi Westphal’s chopper to third is mis-fielded, ending in another Cardinal run to take the lead. Tews and Gardner each had 2 RBI in the game.

This was Sun Prairie’s fifth trip to the WIAA tournament, but their first ending in a championship,