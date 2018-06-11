Sonic Drive-In debuts new “Pickle Juice” flavored slush

(WKOW) — Sonic Drive-In is debuting its new Pickle Juice Slush Monday at participating restaurants.

It’s one of the four new flavors that Sonic is debuting Monday.

The company tweeted, "Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming June 11th. Get your taste buds ready for pickle juice deliciousness."

The other three flavors are "Bahama Mama", "Blue Hawaiian", and "Tiger’s Blood".

The company describes the Pickle Juice Slush taste as "sweet, but tart."