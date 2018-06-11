Summer veggie planting tips

(WKOW) — There’s still time to plant summer vegetables, if you haven’t already.

Steve Stumbras from Purple Cow Organics in Middleton stopped by the 27 News studio Monday to give the Wake Up Wisconsin team summer planting tips.

He says plants like lettuce and spinach will still thrive even if you don’t get around to planting the crops until mid-June.

Stumbras says if you plant seeds now, you will be able to take advantage of fall conditions. Crops like potatoes and garlic can withstand cooler nights.

If you’ve planted tomatoes, experts say now is the time to prune the plants to encourage growth.

Stumbras says using organic soil will lead to healthier more productive plants which will in turn help the consumer who is eating the veggies.