Waunakee baseball returns to state

For the first time in school history, the Waunakee baseball team is making a second straight trip to the WIAA State Tournament.

"I think last year we were just kind of happy to make it to this point. This year, I think we have expectations to make some noise and, hopefully, win a couple games because that’d be fun," says senior Ben Nordloh.

The Warriors will face Eau Claire North in the first game of the tournament at 8 a.m. in the Division 1 quarterfinals. They’ll take with them some of the lessons learned the hard way in last season’s state loss.

"I remember last year going into the field and I was a little nervous. You’ve got a bunch of people there. Now, just have to treat it like a regular game," senior Riley Ripp says about his approach.

Waunakee enters the state tournament with a 18-6 record. Several other teams in the field have shinier records. Still, the Warriors believe they can match up with any team.

"They’re motivated. They like to dream big," head coach Spencer Lee says of his group. "That’s one of the great things about them is they believe they can do it."