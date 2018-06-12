High school musical theater stars advance to national competition

MADISON (WKOW) — High school musical theater stars from Wisconsin were recently recognized for their talents during the 2018 Jerry Awards.

On Sunday, teens belted out songs from popular shows, preforming in front of hundreds at the Overture Center in Madison.

Corinna Smith and Max Pink are two of 57 recipients of a Jerry Award for ‘Outstanding Leading Performance.’

The pair explained what it takes to prepare for their performances. Emphasizing the importance of practice and diving into their craft.

They will head to New York City at the end of June for a national competition, the Jimmy Awards.