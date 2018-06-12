Janesville Craig baseball rolls in state opener

The Janesville Craig baseball team had little trouble rolling past Milwaukee King 8-0 in the WIAA Division 1 State Quarterfinals.

The Cougars pounded out 13 hits. Dan Blomgren led the offensive attack with three hits and two RBI. Noah Berghammer and JJ Brennan each had two hits. Clark Schmaling drove in a pair.

Micah Overly notched the victory. He threw six scoreless innings. Overly only allowed two hits and struck out five.

Janesville Craig advances to the Division 1 semifinals later in the evening. They will play Arrowhead at approximately 8:30 p.m.