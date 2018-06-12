Waunakee baseball team beats Eau Claire North in state opener

The Waunakee baseball team had a roller coaster ride in the first game of the WIAA State Tournament but came out with a 12-8 victory over Eau Claire North.

After rolling out to a 5-0 lead, the Warriors spotted Eau Claire North five runs in the fifth inning to set the stage for a fight down the stretch. The Warriors responded with seven runs over the next two innings to hold on for the victory. Derek Lee, Jarrett Fueger and Ryne Fueger all had two hits for Waunakee. Ben Nordloh drove in three runs. Waunakee took advantage of five Eau Claire North errors.

Riley Ripp came on in relief to pick up the victory. He allowed five runs over 2.2 innings.

Waunakee advances to the Division 1 semifinals. The Warriors will face Green Bay Preble later in the day at 6 p.m.