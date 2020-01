The Athens baseball team scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally past Ithaca 3-1 in the WIAA State Tournament.

Ithaca scored an unearned run in the second inning. That was the only offense they could muster. Ryan Granger led the offensive attack with three hits.

Aaron Huebsch pitched a complete game in a losing effort. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits.

Ithaca finishes the season 17-3.