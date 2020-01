The Mineral Point baseball team’s first trip to state was shorter than they would have liked. The Pointers fell to St. Mary Catholic 4-0 in the Division 3 semifinals.

Mineral Point only managed one hit off of TJ Skrzypczak. Isaac Lindsey provided that lone hit. Grady Gorgen allowed four runs over two innings for Mineral Point. Liam Stumpf also threw four scoreless innings.

Mineral Point finishes the season 18-5.