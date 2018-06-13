Triathlon for kids promotes healthy living

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — Running, swimming, and biking, a triathlon in Dane County is getting kids off the couch.

"Tri 4 Schools" has races for children in June and August. Organizers say this is a good way to get children moving during the Summer and raise money for local schools. More than $270,000 has been given back to schools to help fund health and wellness initiatives.

The organization is in its seventh year.

"We added a lot of fun perks this year, kids can get their name on their bibs, we have an announcer who will be shouting their names as they cross the finish line, as well as cheer stations and gratitude stations to help thank the people who got them to race day," said Katie Hensel, Tri 4 Schools executive director.

The Sun Prairie race will be on June 23 at the Prairie Athletic Club. The Middleton triathlon will be August 18 at the Bauman Aquatic Center.

To register, visit the Tri 4 Schools website.