Waunakee baseball advances to state title game for first time since 1978

The Waunakee baseball team will play for a state championship for the first time since 1978. The Warriors advanced to the title game by edging Green Bay Preble 3-1 in 11 innings.

The Warriors had some masterful pitching. Taiten Manriquez held Green Bay Preble to just one run over the first eight innings. Ben Nordloh and Derek Lee came on in relief to combine for three more scoreless innings. Lee was credited with the win.

Waunakee broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the 11th with a RBI hit by Will Connors. He had two hits in the game. Brody Royston added some insurance by driving in another run. Nordloh finished with three hits and a RBI. Manriquez also had two hits.

The Warriors will play for the Division 1 state title on Thursday at 6 p.m.