Bridges Library System helps kids stay engaged in summer months

JEFFERSON/WAUKESHA COUNTIES (WKOW) — With school out for summer, you don’t want your kids to forget what they’ve learned in class. Bridges Library System’s Summer Library Program is aimed at keeping your kids reading and engaging in other scholastic activities until school starts again.

Jill Fuller with Bridges Library System was our guest Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin. She spoke to the problem of some kids regressing intellectually over the summer. "Summer reading is important because kids can lose up to two months of the skills they acquired in the last school year when they don’t keep reading during the summer," said Fuller. "It’s also a fact that writing and math skills slip as much as reading skills do, so our libraries also focus on STEAM activities for kids and teens, such as Maker Mondays, Fairytale STEM storytimes, cooking challenges for teens, and more."

Fuller says all 24 of the public libraries in Jefferson and Waukesha Counties are offering fun, intellectually stimulating programs with chances for kids to win prizes for their work.

For more information on the program and events that work in your schedule click on this link or watch Fuller’s interview on Wake Up Wisconsin in the video attached to this story.