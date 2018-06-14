Oregon soccer advances to state championship game

For the third time in four seasons, the Oregon girls soccer team will play in the state championship game. The Panthers beat New Berlin Eisenhower 2-0 in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals.

Oregon scored twice in the first half. Jenna Bennett put the Panthers on the board in the 19th minute. Katie Eisele added another goal in the 33rd minute. Oregon was actually outshot 7-3 in the game. However, Melia Moyer made five saves to secure the shutout.

Oregon advances to face Brookfield Central on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee for the state championship.